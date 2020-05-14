‘Becoming’, the revealing documentary on Netflix about Michelle Obama

The production will continue to the former prime lady in a time of “profound change” after the end of the mandate of Barack Obama

After winning an Oscar for “American Factory”, the producer of the former u.s. president Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, will collaborate with Netflix on a documentary that tells the tour which the former prime lady toured the US to promote his memoirs.

“I’m excited to announce that the may 6, Netflix will release ‘Becoming’, a documentary film directed by Nadia Hallgren who analyzes my life and the experiences that I lived during the tour after the launch of my memories”, announced this Monday the own Michelle Obama in a statement.

According to the company, the production will continue to the former prime lady in a time of “profound change” both personal and for the whole united States after the end of the mandate of Barack Obama and the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House.

“The film offers a look little-known and close to your life, taking viewers behind the scenes on a tour of 34 cities that emphasized the power of community and the connection that results from sharing stories,” said Netflix.

The memories of Michelle Obama, published under the title of “Becoming”, were the non-fiction book most sold in 2018 in the united States, Germany, Colombia, France, Italy and the Uk.

In addition, the audio version of the publication won a Grammy award in the category of “spoken word” (spoken word).

Published at the end of 2018, “Becoming” or “My Story” in Spanish, it has been translated into more than 30 languages and has topped 10 million copies sold.

Despite its political vocation, the argument of the book is more focused on the ups and downs everyday of your life qeu in the brightness of its period as a world celebrity in the White House.

Michelle promoted her memoir as if it were a rock star, with speeches in the stadiums of the USA and the Uk, which sold out tickets, and can be accompanied on the stage of writers such as Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie or actresses Reese Witherspoon and Sarah Jessica Parker.

The director of the documentary, Nadia Hallgren, explained that to film Michelle during the tour was “difficult” because it was flanked at all times by secret service agents and other people who came quickly to her when they noticed her presence.

The film is produced by the audio-visual company Higher Ground Productions, founded by the Obama administration and responsible for titles such as “Crip Camp” and “American Factory”.