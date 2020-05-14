Barack and Michelle Obama to sign agreement with Spotify, to produce podcasts | People | Entertainment

New York –

The production company of former president of united States Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama, Higher Ground, signed an agreement with Spotify that will create a series of podcasts for that music streaming service, which intends to diversify its contents.

“We are excited (…) because the podcasts provide a unique opportunity to promote productive dialogue, to make people smile and make people think, and, with luck, achieve approach among all a little bit more,” Obama said in a statement released by Spotify and Higher Ground.

The former first lady also said she was thrilled by “the opportunity of amplifying voices that often are ignored or completely silenced”.

In the last year, Spotify -best known for the monumental catalog from your streaming service of music and their care “playlists”- has been tilting towards the business of podcasts. In February, it paid 230 million dollars by the prestigious production house Gimlet Media, founded in New York in 2014.

Several major players of the industry are trying to change the prevailing model of production of podcasts, in which programs can listen for free and producers gain from the advertising, to migrate toward a system in which users pay for the content.

Luminary, a start-up that received $ 100 million from investors, was opened to the public its platform in April with a subscription of $ 7.99 per month.

On Tuesday, the service of French origin Majelan came to market with a monthly price of 4.99 euros (5,63 dollars), and is already available in 50 countries.

The company of the Obama was created in 2018 and also got to sign an exclusive contract with Netflix to produce movies, tv series and documentaries for the streaming platform. (I)