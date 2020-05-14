Ashley Tisdale releases song after 9 years: “Voices In My Head” | VIDEO Music

Ashley Tisdale returned to music with a ballad intimate called “Voices In My Head”, which has been released before releasing their third studio album will be titled “Symptoms”.

Nine years after the release of her album “Guilty Pleasure”, Ashley Tisdale shares his new song that reveals his musical maturity.

Ashley Tisdale, during the song, he shows his insecurities and is what is pointing into your disk. “This is the first time that I am being super vulnerable. This is me sharing my journey through anxiety and depression,” said the singer.

Along the single, Ashley Tisdale not only does it reveal their deepest feelings, but they also demonstrate the support of your partner at all times.

Ashley Tisdale has been promoting their song, and recently confirmed the release date. It through their social networks have shared videos from the recording studio.