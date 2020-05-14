Ashley Tisdale posts a selfie without make-up (+ Photo)

Nothing better than to go to the mirror and find the real reflection of one.

Ashley Tisdale pyou can give faith of it, and we showed in Instagram. The blond released a picture with his face without a drop of makeup with the caption: “back to normal. Clean face and ready for bed. Halloween was a success.”

The previous night, he had uploaded a picture next to her fiancé and fellow zombie Christopher French.

She seems to have disguised as a Britney Spears school with a mixture of The Walking Dead: “Oops… I did it again… #zombies #infected”, he wrote.

The pair became engaged in August and gave the news with a message for all his fans: “Best night of my life. I’m on top of the world”.