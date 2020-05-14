Ashley Tisdale is reunited with his coestrellas of The Suite Life of Zack and Cody (+ Photo)

Seven years have passed and these stars continue to finding the good life.

It is difficult to believe that the series of Disney Channel, The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, finished in 2008, but before that fans entristezcan again there is something that you should know: the cast stays together.

VIDEO > Ashley Tisdale and Zac Efron reunited for a good cause.

That was in evidence Sunday when Ashley Tisdale met together to Dylan and Cole Sprouse to share for a while.

“I love to see these guys. My little brothers have become people smart, talented, and genuine,” he wrote in Instagram.

In fact, the twins are also proud to Mickey Mouse after graduating with honors from the Gallatin School of Individualized Study of New York, a month ago.

The twins shared a few pictures of the ceremony held at Yankee Stadium. “Smarter, better, faster, stronger. We ended up at NYU, and now towards the next”, wrote Dylan in the social networks.

PHOTOS > The 5 couples most dysfunctional Disney.

In the meantime, Tisdale he also continued with his life outside of the series. She is married with Christopher Frenchbut still don’t want to have children.

“We have three nephews on the side of it so that there are many children around us. We will not have them soon. We are focused in our work and in being together”, recently declared to E! News.