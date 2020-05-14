Are you not paid? Actor of ‘The Walking Dead’ reveals problems at the start of the series

To be one of the television productions more successful, you would think that the artists that appear in the series are the best paid in the industry, but it seems that at the beginning this was not so, as it was revealed that the production of ‘The Walking Dead’ don’t pay their actors.

Although the number of zombies became a success since its first season, to the production, we struggled to start generating profits, so that several cast members had to work receiving a salary very low during the first four seasons, as well as revealed Michael Rooker during his visit to the podcast, Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum.

“(The episodes) Were they cheap? Of course they were cheap. Come on, give me a break! Do you speak seriously? Nobody got money those first three or four seasons, we break at work, and we did that series, but nobody got money” said Rooker, who in the series embodied to Merle Dixon.

Despite this situation, the actor explained that, seeing it from the point of view of a producer, this decision took a lot of sense and, as the program began to gain followers, the payments began to arrive. “The series is popular and they started to pay people after that, but don’t blame them, I would do the same, why would I want to pay a lot of money for a program that is not tested? If I could get actors that actually good to do this for less money, go ahead. That is the thinking of my brain producer” he pointed out.

Finally, the actor said that currently the stars of ‘The Walking Dead’ to receive a good salary, something that looks right for all the stunts that they have to shoot, because, “all are hurt in that program, we’re running through the forest, jumping over logs, dodging rattlesnakes” said the actor.

It is so at the beginning, ‘The Walking Dead’ not being paid very well to his actors, something that with the time changed, however, Michael Rooker regrets that this will begin to occur after your character to be deleted, so it never saw a huge amount of money for their work.