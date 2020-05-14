Are they together? Christina Aguilera gave him a tremendous kiss to this singer and raised the suspicions

Christina Aguilera he was a large part of the 2019 making his world tour called The x Tour, which began in mid-year, as a continuation of your tour in 2018.

With this series of concerts the singer afro-ecuadorian promote his latest studio album: liberation, which is off simple as searching for Maria.

Mexico was the country selected by Christina to close this stage of his career, so he prepared a huge spectacle that would offset the 19 years of the absence of scenarios aztecs.

As part of their repertoire Aguilera sang its iconic themes, including I remember you, who does a duet with Alejandro Fernández, who did not hesitate to accept the invitation to re-interpret it in vivo.

The duo recalled the great chemistry they have from 2013, when they met, impacting everyone with a big kiss, which raised doubts about a romance, an issue that the former jury of The voice has not been confirmed.