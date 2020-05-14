Actress Elle Fanning fainting at Cannes due to a ‘tight dress’

The american actress Elle Fanningmember of the jury of the Cannes film Festival, said that he fainted at a gala dinner this week, due to the “tight dress” that she wore in her “time of the month”.

Fanning, who has a tight schedule with screenings and parties on The Croisette due to which it is a member of the jury of the contestwrote in Instagram: “Whoops, I passed out this evening with my prom dress from Prada’s 1950s but everything is going well”.

Posted a ‘selfie’ with the thumb up, by adding the tag #dresstootight (dress too tight) and #timeofthemonth (time of the month) . The british actor Colin Firth, present at the same dinner, ran to help Fanning, according to the Variety magazine.

Fanning, 21, is the youngest member of the jury, chaired by the mexican filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. The nine members who make up the jury will decide on Saturday which of the 21 movies in the fray, including ‘once Upon a time in Hollywood’ Quentin Tarantino, ‘A Hidden Life’ of Terrence Malick and ‘Pain and glory’, by Pedro Almódovar, will be the Golden palm.