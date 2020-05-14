Actress Elle Fanning dresses up Brad Pitt to Doppelganger Challenge

According to Elle, it was a competition underway between the cast of ‘The Great’ and the cast of the series from Netflix ‘The Crown’, who used the same designer makeup in his sets.

The actors rivals were asked to submit their best looks doppelganger based on real characters of celebrities and / or fictional television and film.

The transformation of Fanning required that mimics the long beard and the winner of the Prize of the Academy with accounts, as well as your personal aesthetic unique at that time.

Doppelganger Challenge



He wore sunglasses similar, a hat, a grey and a black jacket, which led to its appearance to the next level and made it more difficult for people to determine who was who.

Pitt made his debut with his beard of accounts in 2010 and since then has become a questionable part of the time line of the style of the actor.

And during his appearance in the episode Tuesday’s ‘The Tonight Show’, the actress of 22 years surprised fans when he showed his amazing transformation of Brad Pitt.