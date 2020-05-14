21 Savage, and Summer Walker launched ‘Secret’, an instant hit of R&B

Artists : 21 Savage, Summer Walker

: 21 Savage, Summer Walker Song : ‘Secret’

: ‘Secret’ Producer : Kid Hazel

: Kid Hazel Label: Independent

21 Savage, and Summer Walker tell us your secret

Everyone who has heard 21 Savageknows that the musician has a special a predilection for R&B. So much so that we can see the british raised in Atlanta doing covers of classic 90’s and 00’s in their social networks. But, at the end, has been released in full to the genre with a thought-provoking subject called ‘Secret’.

But 21 Savage is not alone in this instant hitif not that counts with the collaboration of Summer Walker. The singer has stated in his profile of Instagram that made the song when he was 21 years old, that is to say, it is three.

‘Secret’ is a theme winding, which retrieves the vibes and the atmosphere of the successes of R&B of the late and early millennium. However this sound is up-to-datein part to the use of the 808 present throughout the song, which make that ‘Secret’ sound classic but at the same time, contemporary.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=utZqm5bZSrA(/embed) Subscribe to The Medizine TV!

If there is a release that you can not lose this week, that is without a doubt the Westside Gunn and their new album.