20 years of the album’s blazing debut of Christina Aguilera

Arising out of the same quarry of television that gave birth to talents like Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake, Aguilera, barely 18 years, I was astounded all and sundry with their prodigious vocal chords in the Reflectionthe theme that he recorded for Mulan and that turned quickly in the next at-promise youth in the music industry, american, fervent to continue the fever unleashed by Britney Spears.

The artist, voice immaculate and penetrating blue eyes, he found his professional home at RCA Records, who immediately went to work to prepare a disk to the height of the expectations with the help of producers like Diane Warren or Robin Thicke.

And although the young man saw dashed their hopes of creating a work purely R&B, gave his arm to bend towards a pop sound fresher and more accessible for the young audience.

Genie in a bottle it was the superb and catchy letter of introduction of the new It girl, converted from evening to morning in the new princess of american pop, thanks to its almost constant presence in the chain MTV.

With its appearance of a blonde girl, sweet and innocent, though not devoid of a point playful (“my body says go, my heart says not to speak”), Aguilera sang from the beaches of Malibu in the music video in June of 99, and invited to spend the nights around campfires and watching the sunrise with those who were “properly”.

The topic, which was number one in the US for five weeks in a row, was the second single most sold of the year, only behind Believe, Cher, and originated to a Spanish version (Genius trapped), which received a nomination for a Latin Grammy.

Her second single was What a girl wants, which also entered at number one and showed that he could address an audience more urban, without losing the angelic aspect and not one iota of that personality innocent and adorable that he had created his record label. Later it would be the turn for I turn to you, a traditional ballad that the critics began to compare his voice to that of Whitney Houston or Mariah Carey.

The final single from the album was Come on over (All I want is you), another number with a topic that is more danceable, and with elements that are closest to what would be their trajectory later, including nods to the rap and hip hop.

The album, which has sold more than 14 million units around the world, assigned him to Aguilera the Grammy for best new artist, in tough battle with Spears, a pulse, between both divas remained for several more years, at least until the new york-based origin ecuadorian shattered his image of the nice girl with the launch of Dirrty (2002).

By then he had already published two other disks in between: the LP My reflection, entirely in Spanish, and the collection of holiday tunes My kind of Christmas. And even if the future awaiting other hits with songs such as Beautiful or Ain’t no other manhis star never shone more during that summer two decades ago.

Source: EFE – Antonio Martín Guirado