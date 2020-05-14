18 years of talent and passion for fashion

Their status of “sister” lasted barely the blink of an eye. Started in the world of the film playing the younger version of the character Dakota Fanning in the movie I am Sam (2001) with only 2 years of age. And from there his career never stopped.

Up to the time he has played 28 characters between the movies, miniseries or short films. Now released

20th Century Women (Mike Mills) and, he is currently filming with Sofia Coppola, with whom he already worked in Somewhere that led to the first festival of Venice. And to world fame.









This year he has starred in ‘The Neon Demon’which will be released in November in Spain. In the film gives life to a model of 16 years who moves to Los Angeles to try to succeed. The world in which it is immersed is cold and is full of envy and pressures, which makes you wake up its darker side.

By what appears, that does not seem to have happened to the actress, whose picture is not much different to that of a young man of his age. Less when walking around the red carpet, dressed by luxury brands, of course. Or when the protagonist campaigns such as Tiffany & Co. directed by Grace Coddington. Because fashion is one of his passions.

Campaign Tiffany & Co. directed by Grace Coddington and starring Elle Fanning

(Tiffany & Co.)









Although ever has declared a devoted fan of Marc Jacobsin his last public appearances has varied in both brands and styles. As a good actress (and with the help of a good stylist) knows how to mold his image to move to have a child-like appearance to that of a renewed and Grace Kelly.









Elle Fanning at the Cannes film festival 2016, with a dress from Chanel

(EDGE-MOREAU / BESTIMAGE / GTRES)









Elle Fanning at the premiere of ‘The Neon Demon’ in London dressed in Elie Saab Haute Couture.

(Jonathan Short / GTRES)









Elle Fanning arriving at the parade of Gucci in London in June of 2016 dressed in clothes of the signature.

(WP#JRAK / GTRES)









Elle Fanning on the red carpet of Cannes2016 dressed in Zuhair Murad.

(Giancarlo Gorassini/BestImage / GTRES)



















Elle Fanning in Paris presenting ‘The Neon Demon’ with a dress from Lanvin and Christian Louboutin shoes.

(COADIC GUIREC / BESTIMAGE / GTRES)









Elle Fanning in Italy on the promotional tour of the film the Neon Demon Rome in a dress with Giamba and sandals Christian Louboutin.

(Â©SGP/FameFlyNet Italy / GTRES)









Elle Fanning in Los Angeles gown with a Dolce&Gabbana.

(Richard Shotwell / GTRES)









Elle Fanning at the gala Variety’s Power of Young Los Angeles with a Marc Jacobs dress.

(Richard Shotwell / GTRES)


















