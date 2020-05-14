10 movies to enjoy the beauty of Milla Jovovich

Militza Natasha Jovovich he was born on the December 17, 1975 in Kiev, Ukraine, in a family built by the doctor of the yugoslav Bogie Jovovich, and the interpreter Galina Loginova.

When I was five years old, his family moved to Sacramento, California, united States, and three years later he ventured into the world of music through lessons in piano and guitar.

At the age of 11, when he began to take classes of interpretation, was discovered by the fashion photographer Herb Ritts, who painted her for the british magazine “the Face”, which represented his launch as a model.

In the late 80’s, through the influence of his mother, he began his career as an actress with the movie Two moon junction (1988) and in production for television The night train to Kathmandu.

Since that time the actress has been unstoppable, has been a model, singer and the face of international brands.

This year, the Milla Jovovich it was once again the protagonist of the series of tapes action Resident Evil, this time is titled Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), directed by her sentimental partner Paul W. S. Anderson. Also appeared in the second installment of Zoolanderas Katinka Ingabogovinanana, the villain more sensual.

For you memory on the career of this pretty european today meet 41-year-oldlook at the selection of tapes we have for you in 10.mx

1: Return to the blue lagoon (Return to the blue Lagoon)

It was not the best tape that has been done, but without a doubt it was one in which leave to see the charms, which he later placed as one of the sexiest. The plot is similar to the one we saw in the movie starring Brooke Shields, two lost boys in a landscape where they care about everything, except getting out of there.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iVz6-e8pjNE(/embed)Video of iVz6-e8pjNE

2: Faces in the Crowd (Faces stolen)

A serial killer has terrified the city. A bystander’s innocent presence in his latest attack, but while fleeing he falls of a bridge. When he wakes up in the hospital, unable to recognize anyone. Is diagnosed with prosopagnosia, a disorder which prevents to compare the face that we are seeing with other stored in the memory, which is incapable of recognizing the same face twice. She is the only witness and the murderer he is seeking.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1qsDseOVtow(/embed)Video of 1qsDseOVtow

3: The fifth element (The fifth element) (1997)

In the century XXIII a taxi driver (Bruce Willis) is the center of a hunt trying to protect a girl that is the key to saving the Universe. The tape was applauded by the critics because it had a cast that they work properly and the special effects made a good combination.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aB-AUTGqUCU(/embed)Video of aB-AUTGqUCU

4: Ultraviolet (Uv)

In the future, a part of the human race acquire a mutation that makes them stronger, faster, and more intelligent. The government seeks to exterminate them but they do not count with the help of a social fighter: Violet (Milla). If you’re a fan of bone-in colorado, it’s worth the look.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r4eQhAg74-g(/embed)Video of r4eQhAg74-g

5: The Messenger (Joan of Arc)

Directed by Luc Besson, in 1999, we presented a history of the life of the heroine of French’s most important country. Dustin Hoffman as “The conscience” and his dialogues with Jovovich are worth the movie. In addition, how well made is the production and the action sequences.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5yCiAjdnr0(/embed)Video of v5yCiAjdnr0

6: Zoolander (2001) and Zoolander 2 (2016)

Both of these tapes tells of the adventures of Derek Zoolander, a model who will wash the brain so that the assassination of the Prime Minister of Malaysia. The antagonist is Jacobim Mugatu and his assistant is Katinka (Milla), which looks spectacular on the screen. Our girl is not the central character, but she adds a touch of comedy to the film.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MaEeSJZYkpY(/embed)Video of MaEeSJZYkpY

7: The Three Musketeers (The Three Musketeers)

Based on the play by Alexandre Dumas, follows a young D’artagnan and The Musketeers who must unite to prevent a double agent and his boss to usurp the throne of France. The tape features performances , also, Christoph Waltz , Mads Mikkelsen, and Orlando Bloom.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSs_ceD0aTs(/embed)Video of mSs_ceD0aTs

8: .45 (Caliber 45)

Kat (Milla) is a bad girl and attractive with a passion for guns and danger. Anchored in a life of crime and controlled by her ruthless boyfriend Big Al (Angus Macfadyen), a drug dealer, Kat wants more of what he can offer, so you decide to start making deals on your own… In a few moments the tape is quite interesting.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNKSHmqzAr4(/embed)Video of TNKSHmqzAr4

9: The saga of Resident Evil

Insurance is where did you get it and is doing a very good job as Alice. If you have never seen a good time. Is the series based on the video game same name that follows the journey of Alice to defeat the Umbrella Corporation and the zombies they created. If you’re a fan of these films, don’t miss it!

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9Snl3QExO5U(/embed)Video of 9Snl3QExO5U

10: Survivor

An american woman working in London for the US department of state. When the offices are bombed, she is the only survivor, found also in the middle of a plot conspiracy that makes it suspicious. The critics praised the role of Mile, not so much the movie.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yvkhoqo6QQ4(/embed)Video of yvkhoqo6QQ4

With information Sensacine FilmAffinity, CinePremiere and 20 minutes