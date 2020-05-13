You know the series nominated for the Golden Globes 2020

Insurance during the year, there were some series you remained glued to the sofa for hours and hours, that is why you should not miss this awards, your characters and stories favorite could be recognized in the Golden Globes 2020.

In just two days, the Foreign Press association of Hollywood awarded to the best productions of the year in film and television.

The 77 edition the Golden Globes 2020 will be held this Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, and will allow to know the position of foreign criticism of the movies and series with the best production of the year.

The series that more nominations have accumulated are Chernobyl, Believe Me and The Crown, with a total of four different nominations each.

Chernobyl it is one of the strong candidates to take home the award Best miniseries or television film; in addition, the fiction could win the Golden Globe Best actor in a miniseries or television film for Jared Harris.

The critically acclaimed production also figure to win Best supporting actress-series, miniseries or television film for Emily Watson, and Best supporting actor-series, miniseries or television film for Stellan Skarsgård.

For his part Believe me you will compete against Chernobyl for the award in the category of Best miniseries or television film.

It also has the nomination Best actress miniseries or television film for Merritt Wever and Kaitlyn Dever. This series figure to win the award Best supporting actress-series, miniseries or television film for Toni Collette.

We could not leave from side to The Crown, because this series could be made of the Golden Globe Best drama series due to the good review about its realization.

In addition to the cast was surprised with the nominations, as they are favorites to get the award Best actress in a drama for Olivia Colman and Best supporting actress-series, miniseries or television film Helena Bonham Carter and Best actor in a drama for Tobias Menzies.

You can see the complete list of the series

nominated to the Golden Globes below:

Best drama series

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession

Best series comedy or musical

Barry

Fleabag

The method Kominsky

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Best miniseries or television film

Catch 22

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

The loudest voice (The Loudest Voice)

Believe me

