WWE: Nikki Bella confessed that he no longer maintains communication with John Cena Contact

A year ago, the relationship between Nikki Bella and John Cena it was one of the most robust, as both stars WWE they had plans for the future. However, issues such as marriage or having children complicates the link, which ended up definitely in July.

With John Cena focused in his role as an actor in China, Nikki Bella returned to WWE, along with her sister Brie. And in a recent interview to the portal ET, the excampeona decided to disclose if he still maintains contact with his former spouse.

“We don’t talk about more. It’s over. He is in his issues and I in mine”emphasized Nikki Bella. “Now I am alone, but still I don’t think having another relationship”added.

“I want first to meet and then search for a company, but my sister is always supporting me”, ended. It should be noted that Dinner he proposed marriage to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33; however, little of the wedding, the couple decided to terminate.