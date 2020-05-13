Why the story of the origin of the wasp will be unusual, according to Evangeline Lilly

It is possible that Scott Lang has been the main protagonist of Ant-Man, but if it had not been for the training Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym, he would not have dominated the shrinkage, and he had been able to properly defend themselves in a fight. Ant-Man described the journey of Scott to become a superhero, but in the scene credits to half of the film, we learned that Hope also would embark on that journey soon.

This summer, Ant-Man and Wasp finally see Hope by pretending to be The Wasp, but #difference other stories of origin of superheroes, not the you will see make many errors during his first outing in costume.

The comment of Evangeline Lilly makes sense

Looking back on the role of Hope van Dyne in Ant-Man, the comment of Evangeline Lilly, to USA Today it makes sense. May that Hope has not been the one that donned the suit of Ant-Man, but between being a skillful fighter and have a lot of experience in communicating and controlling ants, I was much more qualified to take advantage of the power of the particles of Pym. The only reason that it did not become Ant-Woman (or as you like to call it) is because Scott he was a better thief, and Hank was worried about losing his daughter as the loss of his wife, Janet. Now that you have your own suit super, Hope you can finally use your #skills for the appropriate use and do not need to worry about learning the “ex officio” as advances.

Being a superhero is not easy

That said, being a superhero is not easy, no matter how experienced be. Add a healthy amount of unpredictability, and it is logical to think that Hope probably will make a mistake or two during Ant-Man and the Wasp .

She simply will not make as many as you would if it were a rookie.

Resuming after Scott Lang came out of the prison of The Raft at the end of Captain America: Civil War , Ant-Man and Wasp will continue to be Scott trying to balance his home life with his #responsibilities as Ant-Man, but when Hank Pym and Hope van Dyne will locate and recruit for a new mission (which will involve in the attempt to venture into the Quantum Realm ), he will learn to work in the field together with Hope in their new character disguised.

Along with most of the cast of the original film, the new actors of Ant-Man and Waspincluyen to Janet van Dyne, Michelle Pfeiffer , Bill Foster, Laurence Fishburne, Ghost of Hannah John-Kamen, Sonny Burch Walton Goggins, and Jimmy Woo of Randall Park.

