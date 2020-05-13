What would you have done ‘The Hobbit’ in the style of Evangeline Lilly?

It is far from being one of the actresses better dressed, quite far away, but at least before it was argued. Evangeline Lilly it had its charm in some looks, even if it only was his beautiful face and mane. Now it seems that ‘The Hobbit’ has transformed his protagonist into a woman different, with more years on top and in a style that seems to impostado.

Evangeline Lily Alberta Ferretti

On the occasion of the premiere ‘The Hobbit: The battle of the five armies’ in Los Angeles, a film that will be released on the 17th of December in Spain, Evangeline Lilly opted for a styling quite off, in a dress Alberta Ferretti princess cut with flared skirt and tulle in the color nude that made him a second skin with floral embroideries above. Joined years without fear, but above all the error was in your court and hairstyle. The clutch is Edie Parker.

Skids with a modern Emanuel Ungaro

What Is Kristen Stewart? What is a double? No, it is Evangeline Lillyagain , this time with a look of cocktail most daring, and with an attempt to go modern with this design showy Emanuel Ungaro. Right in the trends, with the opening of a more pronounced of the skirt and the contrast of colors, but again with failure in the hanger of who lucia.

Success with classic Reem Acra

At the end to Evangeline Lilly, who interpeted to Tauriel in the movie, the style that you feel is the most classic. Dresses like this Reem Acra. Slender in body, with a strapless bodice with rhinestones and the word of honor and a satin skirt cut flared that falls to the ground.

Changes jacket strangers to the protagonist of ‘The Hobbit’. In the end, nothing better than at home, with the style itself.

