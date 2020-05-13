What new Ashley Tisdale is the fall | Music

We have spent almost a decade without listening to new music Ashley Tisdalebut this is going to change very soon.

Since launch Guilty Pleasure in 2009, the singer has been out of the scenarios and the recording studios, focusing more on her career as an actress. However, Tisdale is finally finalizing all the details of her highly anticipated ‘comeback’ to the music industry.

During the past four years, the interpreter of He Said, She Said has been working on that will be his third album. The album will be entitled Symptoms and I could see the light sooner than we expect.

“I’m very excited with this album,” said the artist to Billboard in an interview not long ago. “I’ve been in and out of the study during the last four years. For this album I’ve been associated with John Feldmann and that has allowed me to create my album’s most authentic up to date.”

Who is John Feldmann ?

It is the singer and lead guitarist of the band Goldfinger, who has already worked with artists as well known as Hilary Duff, The Veronicas, Panic! At The Disco, Blink-182, and Ashlee Simpson, among others.

As the protagonist of High School Musical, the successor of Guilty Pleasure it will be the most personal of his entire career. For the moment, the only thing we know of this new album is that it will be a pop-mail that the of their previous works. “An album is upbeat with songs really fun,” said about it.

To make more pleasant the waiting of Symptoms we’ll leave you with one of the themes that we like Ashley Tisdale: It’s Alright, It’s OK.