What happens to those gowns after the red carpet? | Film | Entertainment

Do you remember the delicate dress blue sky Lupita’nyong or at the Oscars 2014? Or what the big golden moment of Glenn Close in a Carolina Herrera bright with a large layer?

Among the sea of red carpets, what happens with the clothes after being used in the galas can be very peculiar, depends on who you are and how you get it with the designer. The decision of a designer to give or not to give away the garments usually come after the big night when the stylists have to pack them up and return them.

“If you’re happy the designer says ‘please quédenselas, I did it for her, she should have it’”, said the stylist Emily Sanchez, who has dressed Laura Linney and Sutton Foster, among others. “If a designer feels they want something immediately, they are quite clear about that”, he added.

Many dresses live in the files of the designer, to be loaned to museums or other special events, such as the tuxedo of Christian Syrian who used Billy Porter at the Oscars last year and was again put recently to “Sesame Street”. It is even more rare that a celebrity buy.

“For Oprah, we have outfits made to measure and we paid for them, so that remains”, said Adam Glassman, creative director of the magazine O, The Oprah magazine.

In these days, Sánchez said, the majority of the nominees are offered clothes made to measure.

“That is such as great honor. Usually you work with the designer directly. It is a great opportunity to press so that the designers get very excited by it. If you win you probably want the dress, but I think that everyone who goes to those events are prepared to return it at the end of the day,” he said.

As they arrive at the end of the awards season, the Oscars are a difficult search for new styles after a cycle, weary of red carpets, parties, and other presentations. Although there are fewer nominees that dress along with the presenters.

The stylist Micaela Erlanger, who has worked with artists such as’nyong or and Meryl Streepsaid that the Oscars are a mixture of clothing made to measure, haute couture and styles never before used with modifications of silhouette and color. Generally Erlanger looking for parts.

“It’s the end of the season, you somehow have to resort to unique pieces. So many things have been seen on the circuit. For the Oscars you probably have already seen all of the dresses,” he said. As to give each brand is differentsaid Erlanger.

“Some brands want to keep them for your own files. The brand you choose and the customer is happy in any way. I would say it is 50-50. If someone wins using a dress usually the brands are more inclined to give it as a gift because it is very sentimental,” he said.

For the Oscars this year, Erlanger to dress Sigourney Weaver for the gala and Diane Kruger for the feast of Vanity Fair.

The stylist Chloe Hartstein put it to the presenter Chris Rock for the Oscar. She worked with two nominees, Close, and Melissa McCarthyfor the past year.

Stay with the clothes is not something automatic for the nominees, including those who earn, said Hartstein. “It is a time Cinderella in which you use it and then the next day today I am there shining and ready to take it, pack it safely and send it to Paris or to wherever you need to be. But there are times in which you have the luck of quedártelo,” he said.

With thousands of dollars of work and materials in play, along with hours of work, some designers are more generous than others.

Jennifer Lopez was left with her dress Versace chiffon silk with print of jungle’s original, which caught all the eyes of the Grammy awards in 2000. Before Lopez became the plunge dress in one of the most famous of all time, it was a piece of walkway that had been included in an advertising campaign for Versace, and which had been worn by Geri Halliwell and Donatella Versace, the second in the gala at the Met of 1999.

Versace made duplicates for display in museums, including the Museum of the Grammy and Lopez wore a new version for the parade of Versace in September last at the Fashion Week in Milan.

Close enjoyed several pieces custom made in the past year with their nominations for “The Wife”. Gave him a layer of black velvet Armani Prive she wore at the Golden Globes after she won in the category of best actress drama. Also gave the chop-coat and white pants from Ralph Lauren that you used when you won an award SAG for the same movie.

This year at the Golden Globes, the Close was a presenter and wore a blue dress king of Armani Prive custom made. That is also what gave. The caftan Oscar de la Renta led the awards SAG was not custom made and had to be returned after he was a presenter at the gala.

“She has a beautiful relationship with mr. Armani. It has used the mark since forever. Last season with Glenn was a topic that we had in the process,” said Hartstein.

Close is very interested in fashion, and has accumulated personal items, but also the costumes of their films and other projects throughout its nearly 40-year career. In 2017, he donated his collection of costumes to the University of Indiana.

Actress Kaitlyn Dever said that his strategy for the red carpet is the sustainability. “The I borrow,” said Dever in the Bafta Awards Sunday. “I’m trying to be more green in every aspect of my life. … I’m really trying to do it in all areas. I think that if you try, even a little, that is something,” he said.

Jaclyn Alexandra Cohen, the editor of fashion and accessories from Harper’s Bazaar, said that the designers often go with the costumes.

“Either they leave the runway, or created specifically for a celebrity, the majority of the costumes that we see at the galas are returned to the home and remain in the designer file,” he said. “Many of those dresses only remain in the history of fashion as styles iconic”. (I)