Westworld: everything we know about the upcoming season of the HBO series

As every time I finish a season of Westworldthe answers that we are looking along the same brought us more questions. The main one is when did you premiere the next? And as for that still, patience my human, we’re going to tell you everything that we know up to now. For that, we will have to talk with spoilers, so if you still do not dress, not to continue reading.

We’re going to the first big question: its premiere. It is estimated that the fourth installment would not arrive until 2022, if we keep in mind that the seasons people could instal new every two years. However, with almost all the productions suspended by the pandemic, these deadlines may be extended even more because we still do not know when or how it will be put in place.

This is referred Jonathan Nolan, co-creator along with Lisa Joyin an interview with Variety: “I know a lot of really smart people that you are talking about as re-production. From our perspective, we will not be rolling here in the short term. We have to write it first.”

What they should also do is to decide on the cast, since there is no news about it. What they confirmed is that Pain, as we know it, is gone forever, something that is also assured Evan Rachel Woodin an interview with Jimmy Fallon. However, Westworld is characterized by return characters in different ways, so we can expect that Wood follow linked to the series.

But what they will have in mind the showrunners? That answer will wait a little bit more, especially with the events of the end of the season Do we go most years in the future when he wakes up, Bernard (Jeffrey Wright)? Can we take a walk through The Valley Far?

Although we could also continue to Meave (Thandie Newton) and Caleb (Aaron Paul) in the rebellion of mankind against what is left of the system devised by Rehoboam. What is more, what will happen with Halelores (Tessa Thompson) and the new Man in Black (Ed Harris)? Possibly all of this together, something that would not be new in the series.

“These pleasures of violence must end violent” as said Pain in the first episode of the series. We will expect that so violent will be the next season that, apparently, will not be the last.

