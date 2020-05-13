Westworld: a Summary of the final episode of season 3

HBO



The third of Westworld it has pointed towards the existence or non-existence of free will, more than ever in this episode 8 has completed the third season. “We have a choice. I have died many times but there is only one real end. And that’s what I’m going to write for myself.” Says the voice of Dolores (Evan Rachel Good) at the beginning of the chapter.

The episode starts by reminding us of the death of Maeve (Thandie Newton) and Pains in the chapter of the week and with Caleb (Aaron Paul) fleeing to Los Angeles on a motorcycle and without a helmet. All the while William (Ed Harris) threatens that the time has come to “atone for their sins”. The Man in White shoots Studds (Luke Hemsworth), but Bernard (Jeffrey Wright) is saved thanks to the arrival of the forces of law and order. Among them is Lawrence (Clifton Collins Jr.) the park of Westworld, another copy of Pain, with a case for Bernard.

Caleb is following a destination very clear. Found a box in form of coffin, whose content puts it: “Property of Delos”. It is a new body of aches and Pains inside which Caleb puts his pearl of your consciousness. And here is when Dolores tells Caleb that Delos used it to learn how to program the soldiers to host another one of its theme parks. “There is a reason that I chose you”, says the hostess to the human. “The people who built all this he did under the assumption that there is no free will. They were wrong. Free will exists but it is fucking difficult”, explains Dolores a Caleb increasingly overwhelmed by the situation.

HBO



Serac (Vincent Cassel) to his time remains obsessed by getting the data that you have aches and Pains in your mind. And to do this your best bet is Maeve. While Pain sends Caleb to try to get inside of Encourages, she and Maeve fight once more. Not had Pains is with Charlotte (Tessa Thompson), who while working at Delos was assured that I could handle to Pain. Charlotte is still pretty hurt with what happened to his family and freezes Pain.

Bernard, for his part, traveling in car with a Studds wounded, makes a technical stop to talk with Lauren (Gina Torres), the wife of Arnold, the human in which it was Ford (Anthony Hopkins) to create the host of the Bernard and with the same physical and memories.

So you see Hollywood’s encounters with extraterrestrials (photos)

See photos



Pains just the dam on the inside of Incite. Serac tries to find the data of Genetic Immortality Project that both longs for and makes Rehoboam go erasing the memories of Pain. Caleb has also just in the hands of the men of Serac. But Maeve, who has been helping Serac up to that time, realizes that the French will not honor his word to gather it together with your daughter. Also that Serac is just a puppet at the mercy of Rehoboam. Maeve also discover that Pain does not have the key in your mind. “I do not trust myself with it, I gave it to someone who I trust the most,” he explains Pain.

Aches and Maeve have a conversation at Westworld in which Pain tries to search once more for the alliance with the other hostess. “We were created, and they knew enough of the beauty to enseñárnosla. Maybe also be able to find them. There is ugliness in this world, chaos. I choose to see the beauty,” he explains Pain in an episode where the word “choice” has been very important.

Finally Maeve turns against Serac, killing all their men and smiting him, and aches and Pains get to neutralize to Rehoboam. But the host seems to die in that epic final to free the world system. Maeve explains to Caleb that Pain did not chose them for their capacity of violence, if not by their ability to choose. And we see how they met actually when Caleb was in the Park 5, Westworld, and did not let the soldiers he worked with raped to the hosts, Dolores and Hanaryo (Tao Okamoto). Caleb takes yet another decision, the order to Rehoboam clear to himself.

HBO



To all of this, Bernard has stopped at a sort of roadside motel with a more than seemed reasonable at the Bates Motel, gets to a Studds dying in a bathtub full of ice and pulls out the contents of the briefcase to connect your mind, aware that the key I was looking for Serac has it. You have to find the answer about what happens after the end of the world. What happens should be very strong because the host remains unconscious after doing so.

Caleb and Maeve go out together of Incite, around can see and hear explosions. She asks if you are ready because in the new world will be able to be who they want.

The credit titles appear to the rhythm of “Brain Damage” of Pink Floyd, but of course, the third season of Westworld it does not end there and there is always time for a couple of scenes poscréditos.

In the first William, again dressed in black, arrives at Delos willing to save the world. Kills a security officer and down to the floor of the lab, where he finds Charlotte, who informs him that he no longer is in Pain. A host of the Man in Black suddenly appears and kills the William human. The good news is that William has finally died but it seems that next season we will continue to suffer its character in the form of a host. Well, and on Delos are making hosts at mass.

The second scene poscréditos is a Bernard full of dust, it seems that nobody has cleaned the room of the Bates Motel in months, waking up finally after you have logged on to find an answer. And so things come to an end. But that does not mean that we are not full of questions.

What is dead really Pain? The hostess explained to Maeve that in reality all of the hosts are copies of it because it was the first hostess to work and others were created from it. In addition to Lawrence/Pain he would still be alive. On the other hand, Bernard has explained to Studds that he no longer feels the presence of Pain as he had always done.

Ash and Giggles (and the t-shirt of Giggles) have had a small role in this episode, making sure to stoke the fire of the revolution in Los Angeles. What we’ll see next season? We imagine that they will find the way to join the cause of Maeve and Caleb, that we don’t have very clear what it will be, but that sounds promising.

Will there be survived Serac to the wounds that cause him to Maeve? What will be Charlotte’s bad really bad next season?

And basically, what have you seen Bernard, exactly? Will Studds live?