Victoria Justice splits from Ryan Rottman

Dec. 10 (UPI) — Victoria Justice and Ryan Rottman are no longer a couple.

A source close to the star Fun Size 20 years of age, and the actor of The Lying Game 29 years of age, told Us Weekly the two ended their relationship of two years “a while ago”.

“They are at different points in their lives and both had been traveling. Both have changed, ” the source said.

“Ryan is working on Happyland with MTV and Victoria just finished another show (Eye Candy) for MTV, so they’re still on the same network,” the source added. “They are both seeing other people now”.

According to another source, the former star of Nickelodeon is currently seeing to his coprotagonizta of Naomi and Ely’s No Kiss List, Pierson Fode. The two were seen recently dancing and kissing at the party to see Bohoo.com in the Hyde Lounge in the Staples Center.

“His (physical contact) was on a different level throughout the concert,” an eyewitness told Us Weekly. “They were super affectionate and were open about it. Her arms were around him the greater part of the night, they were dancing and kissing”.