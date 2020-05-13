Victoria Justice, other girl well with summer song

Reaches the summer and start to rain the songs of young men willing to become top ten in the summer. Victoria Justice, the actress protagonist of the series Victorious, is a good example of this, and taking advantage of the fame that gives the series has just launched her video clip Make it in America.

Catchy music, teenager at the wheel of a convertible, girlfriends, hooked up to the mobile, guaperillas jumping on the car and dance and yell to all the world how cool it is to live in America… come on, this song has it all to appeal to teenagers (teens-young in English).









And it is that we are in a time of full explosion of successes youth made in USA: Justin Bieber (come to Spain on June 4 to present disk), Selena Gomez, Carly Rae Jepsen (left), the boys of One Direction… What Will Victoria Justice made a name for himself in the world of the song?

