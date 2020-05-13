Victoria Justice hits with radiant blonde tresses – Trends

There is nothing more what to say: the blonde is in fashion. First we saw Rihanna dye her hair; then Demi Lovato followed the steps, and the latest to join this trend has been Victoria Justice, reported the portal netjoven.pe.

But what will also be a permanent change? It is possible that not. Through his Twitter (from where Victoria Justice shared the image with his new “loo”), the actress clarified that it is testing new things for your series Victorious.

I am trying to look totally different for a new episode. What do you think you are?, questioned Victoria Justice. We reiterate the question of the actress. Do you like your new image? JE / Netjoven