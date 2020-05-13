Victoria Justice arrives to the screen with “Fun Size” (Video)

Known for “Victorious” actress debuted in the film “Fun Size” is this Friday.

The star youth Victoria Justice, idol to millions of teenagers thanks to the television series “Victorious”, it opens the door to the future in the comedy “Fun Size”, her first starring role in the film, opening this Friday in the united States.

The actress of 19 years old and of puerto rican origin is at a new stage in his career.

After becoming the queen of the channel Nickelodeon with “Victorious”in the that gives life to Tori Vega and which will be terminated at the end of the fourth season, Justice knew that this transition to the movies was a matter of time.

“Wanted to do something for an older audience and with a character more mature. I’m at a point in my career where I have to start to do papers of this style. I am not going to be on Nickleodeon forever! It is my first starring role in the film and worked hard to achieve it”, explained the interpreter to Efe.

To get it failed several auditions and beat out other actresses young people seeking to play the role of Wren, a sarcastic student who has dreams far away from her family and start a new life in the university.

The story focuses on the night of Halloweenwhen his mother, played by the comedian Chelsea Handler, tells her to take care of his little brother, who due to an oversight of the protagonist disappears in a March of people dressed up for the occasion. To find it, Wren will be with the help of his best friends.

“I am proud to have earned the role and is grateful to the director, Josh Schwartz, for the opportunity he has given me,” said Justice about the creator of series like “The O. C” or “Gossip Girl”.

In the film, Justice embodies a young woman with which it shares its simplicity and imperfections, as stated.

“Tori (his character in ‘Victorious’) is almost perfect and ideal, but Wren is much more real and down-to-earth. It is somewhat clumsy and tontorrona, but only comes to be itself because they come to something lost in life. Have some anger inside because you feel that it is a misunderstood and living in a space that does not conform to it,” stated the actress.

Another of the reasons why Justice wanted to be a part of the movie is its message about the importance of a united family.

“It is super important to me. The most important thing in the world. Are the people who care for you from the beginning to the end, that love you without conditions and you can’t replace. I love to spend time with them. I enjoy greatly my career and my friends, but there’s nothing like family. Would sacrifice everything for them,” said the young man.

The relationship with his mother is special. He was born in the Bronx new york but is “one hundred percent puerto rican,” said Justice, who grew up eating all kinds of puerto rican food

“I grew up surrounded by that culture and I am proud of my roots, although I’ve never been in Puerto Rico. I’d love to go soon, I know that I fascinate you,” said the actress, whose parents divorced when she was very small.

His mother moved with her from Miami to support her career in Hollywood, which began to take off with the series “Zoey 101”, also from Nickleodeon, and followed up with roles in tapes as “The Kings of Appletown” or “The First Time”.

“I was never scared to start in this still so young; on the contrary, I always felt lucky because I was never alone. I wanted to chase my dreams and the truth, I’m very persistent,” he said.

Now has ahead of him a promising career in the film and also in the music, his other great passion, as you know viewers of “Victorious”where they mix songs and musical numbers.

“I’ve been working on my first album since the age of 16 and I have written like 40 songs,” she said.

Plans to release the first single early next year and embark after the release of the album and its subsequent world tour.

“It is a great step forward for me. I’m ready for whatever comes”, he concluded.