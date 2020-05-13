TN InEstilo: What Are you wearing Christina Aguilera?

Some time ago that Christina Aguilera does not appear on the scene. At least causing a great impact. But yesterday landed in the Fashion week in Londonwhere they have presented their collections from Victoria Beckham to the traditional English brand Burberry. It must be said clearly: the singer caused a sensation and was installed in the networks of fashion as one of the subjects of the moment.

Christina Aguilera returned to the news after appearing in the Fashion Week of London. (The Grosby)

The reason is to the eye and has to do with his looks. Aguilera was a guest at the event, Virgin Voyages that are performed at The Royal Opera House where she performed several of his songs such as Dirty, ANOM, Lady Marmalade, Let There be Love among others. But well , what was it that I was wearing? A trench coat red vinyl oversize Gareth Pughone of the most extravagant of the fashion of london, owner of a gothic style and avant-garde that has led him to collaborate with cosmetics Mac, and the plastic shoes brazilian Mellisa.

Christina Aguilera red hot by Gareth Pugh for Virgin Voyages in the Royal Opera House. (The Grosby)

It complemented with a few borcegos black and as it seems they wanted to add eccentricity became a hairstyle for some exotic and futuristic, reminiscent of that used by the protagonist of the series My beautiful genius at the end of the years 60, with a chignon high on top of the head.

The singer posing with Billy Porter and Adam Smith. (The Grosby)

Not happy with everything until now, Aguilera is maquilló the eyes with celestial tones, metallic and effect cat eye (cat’s eye), but at the end and bet on a mouth painted with much glow.

Aguilera leaving the show with a maxibuzo pink. (The Grosby)

Finished the show, Aguilera pulled out of the place with another team zero discrete: maxibuzo pink with the image of Marilyn Monroe and boots bucaneras red PVC. Remained, of course, the hairstyle and the make up that complemented a look, unforgettable singer.

Christina combined red and pink in a set of night. (The Grosby)

Then looks at red, Aguilera wanted to be a little more discreet, with a trench coat similar to the red on gray flap detail on the sleeve colour black. It also improved her hairstyle. But there is no doubt that the singer is to ask: What are you wearing Christina Aguilera?