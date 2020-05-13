“Tiger King”, the documentary on bizarre animal breeders wild | Journal of Which

The quarantine can be the ideal setting to catch up with the best proposals in the world of streaming and the literature. This Thursday we recommend three options for all tastes. From a documentary that closely follows a few characters histriónicos that breed wild animals in the united States, up to a reversal of one of the works of Jane Austen and a novel that surprised you in this 2020.

Tiger King

America, land of freedom. Where an archivist can be found, by chance, with Joe Schreibvogel, who calls himself Joe Exotic, and has a zoo in Oklahoma, with thousands of tigers, lions, bears, monkeys and other exotic animals.

Joe is a redneck gay, who lives with her two husbands -one of whom has hardly any teeth from the effect of the meth-, his arsenal of weapons and his curious assistants and employees of a business that includes the production of a reality show, a website and visits to the park.

And so giving with his mentor, the “dr.” Bhagavan Antle, who grew up in Yogaville, Virginia, and unleashes her “animal habit” in its own park, surrounded by hundreds of species of wild animals and their harem of women. Employees of a zoo that should share a bed with the head, in a sort of cheerful family polygamous.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BlOBpumIu8A(/embed)







Emma

The adaptation of one of the famous novels by Jane Austen, first published in 1815, is one of the films that was released in cinemas when it was shut down by the pandemic. Now available online, it is a good news for the quarantine.

Emma, directed by Autumn de Wilde, a photographer known for his music videos, he has the charm and spark of your text humorous original. Also a cast of talents that you enjoy this text, header by Anya Taylor Joy, the fantastic actress of The Witch, who was raised in Argentina.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2zZLY4bkw_E(/embed)







She is Emma (the title takes point at the end of the word), a rich girl, a little frivolous and “pizpireta”, he does not think to marry, but he entertains himself by celestina from the surrounding. As it is very subtle and smart, you just need a look or a gesture, to grasp the pulse of the feelings of others, which goes away from the own, of the most profound.

With its display of costumes, objects, details of what is perceived as more than a time (a way of life), Emma manages to get the homage to Austen, and his brilliant commentary on the class, the links, the passion of women in love, they feel fresh and modern. Current and sharp.

Cometierra

The first novel, Dolores Reyes, published by Stealth, it became fashionable and had a great mouth-to-mouth. The reasons are obvious, just one begins to read, in the first of his just 173 pages. Kings had a great idea, that cinema should ask to borrow urgently, if you have not already done so. It could be thought to Cometierra as a crime novel with a plus: the story of a girl who, while eating a handful of earth, see what happened in that place.

The revelation comes to him girl, when that land, to pass down his throat, told him that his dad had been killed by blows to her mom. From there, alone with his brother (the aunt who inherits cannot or do not want with them), in the little house in a rough neighborhood, of those in which the gaps are competing with the violence, the cometierra becomes a kind of guru to his grief. With the entrance of the house filled with bottles with the land and the names, released by the people who seek desperately to loved ones who have disappeared, with the hope that she will accept them.

In addition to its fascinating central premise, Cometierra also contains stories of love and growth. When the cases to be solved, dark and often terrifying, bear the imprint of this teen, who takes beer of the peak and, while it advances to groping in the darkness of your own talent, you learn to know each other. Of the best surprises of the literature recent, don’t let it pass.