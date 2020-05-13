three very different styles perfect for every occasion

The world of fashion it is divided in infinite styles that allow people to find your own place and express themselves in the way that you want. Being stylish does not mean wearing a series of garments default, if not each one can expend glamour to your way, and so we teach Cara Delevingne, Katie Holmes and Emily Ratajkowski to tread the streets of New York. With outfits completely opposite to each other, these three celebrities what petan with their looks.

Simple but divine

Talk about the style of Emily Ratajkowski is to refer to an infinite collection of dresses tight to the body. With a very simple their very own signature clothing, Inamoratathe model has shown that less is more with an outfit casual and sporty touch. The detail that makes the big difference lies in the choice of your bag: a unique version of the Classic model of Celine.





Casual but with taste

Dickies jeans are still the order of the day and if you don’t tell that to Cara Delevingne. With a sweatshirt with puff sleeves, a few booties military and a cap of sailor, the actress has worn the last bag Dior (and we love).





Bag with patterned boxes, Dior, € 2,500.

Event tag (and waste of extra style)

If you don’t know how to go to an event tag, do like this Katie Holmes and trust in the color black. Gown with a low asymmetrical coupled to a blazer, the actress has given a modern touch to the final look by combining the set with a few heeled booties.





What proposal you like the most?

Pictures | Gtres