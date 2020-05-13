This is the synopsis for the first episode of the last season of Arrow

The farewell of Oliver Queen is every day more near. In a couple of weeks ago he finally released the last season of Arrow and according to the trailer most recent, now The CW unveiled the synopsis for the first chapter of the last cycle.

According to the description, the episode titled “Starling City” will show Oliver trying to understand the mission that was entrusted by The Monitor at the end of the seventh season. All the while in the future your daughter, Mia Smoak, begins to forge his own history as a watchman in the face of its possible new series.

“While you try to decipher the mission of the Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett), Oliver (Stephen Amell) returns to Starling City where he encounters familiar faces”, notes to the synopsis. “Meanwhile, the team of Mia (Katherine McNamara) and William (Ben Lewis) collide with a new enemigo”.

While the synopsis does not reveal specific data about the plot, it is striking that refers to the home of Green Arrow as “Starling City” and not “Star City”, which is the name adopted by the city after the presumed death of Ray Palmer in the third season.

In that sense, it is worth remembering that it has been argued that the episodes of the last season Arrow will be homages to the previous rounds of the series. So this could well be another nod to the first season, especially considering that the chapter will feature appearances of characters that marked that series as Malcolm Merlyn, Tommy Merlyn, and Moria Queen.

The last season of Arrow will begin October 15 in the united States.