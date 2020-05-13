This is the first official trailer of ‘Zombieland 2: Double Tap’

The original cast of ‘Zombieland’ returns to give us new adventures in the new proposal Sony.

The season of zombies is back. Shortly after Sony Pictures revealed the promotional poster of Zombieland 2: Double Tap, the producer has shared the trailer for the anticipated film.

Zombieland 2: Double Tap will mark the return of Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin in their unique role. The problems started when Little Rock (Breslin) are of the leak. The group will have to go in rescue of the young man in the midst of the zombie apocalypse.

Zoey Deutch, Rosario Dawson and Avan Jogia will also be part of the sequel. In addition, they sum Bill Murray, who participated in a small role in the tape 2009. The actor will be accompanied by another Cazafantasma, Dan Aykroyd.

Zombieland 2: Double Tap it has been directed by Ruben Fleischer, who was in charge of the first delivery. The premiere of this film is scheduled for 11 October in the halls of the united States, stay tuned to Fandango Latam to know the exact date of its launch in this part of the world.

Then, we leave you the trailer of the film.

(Cover picture: Columbia Pictures)