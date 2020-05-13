This famous actress will appear in the next chapter

The actress Cate Blanchett will voice a character guest on the end of the season 31 of The Simpsons. She will play Elaine in the episode called “The Way of the Dog” to be aired this Sunday in the united States.

The chapter will focus on Santa’s little Helper, the dog of the family Simpson. TVLine shared an exclusive image of Blanchett in character.

The Simpsons Finale: Cate Blanchett Dives Into Santa’s Little Helper”s ‘Tragic Past’ — First Look https://t.co/UyvzZ76PQd pic.twitter.com/j9wdhv2NxD — BetaSeries News (@BetaSeries_News) May 12, 2020

During this season of The Simpsons also have included John Mulaney, Jim Parsons, Weezer, Glenn Close, Natasha Lyonne, John Legend, Billy Porter, Chelsea Peretti, Bob Odenkirk, and Jason Momoa.

In the week’s episode,‘The Hateful Eight Year-Olds’, Weezer premiered their new singles ‘Hero’ and ‘Blue Dream’ . In that chapter also included special appearances by several members of the cast of Riverdale, including Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes.

On the other hand, The Simpsons was confirmed on February, 2019, the series will have a season number 32.

