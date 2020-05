The film is directed by Paul W. S. Anderson (Resident Evil), with a script written by Jeremy Bolt and Robert Kulzer.

The plot of the film focuses on the leader of a military team of UN, called Artemis, played by Jovovich, who is transported to a kingdom populated by monsters. There you will find The Hunter (Jaa), with whom she joins to close the portal to prevent the inhabitants of that place, attack the earth.

Boneta will be part of the team of Artemis, being a communications specialist.