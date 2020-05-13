There are great adventures

INDIANA JONES

Indiana Jones is an emblematic figure in the history of film entertainment.

Sprung from the imagination of George Lucas and Philip Kaufmann, materialized by Steven Spielberg and played by Harrison Ford, this bold archaeologist, over 27 years, has redefined the genre of action, adventure and fantasy.

In Hunters of the Lost Ark, located in 1936, began the quest for the Ark of the Covenant whose powers have stimulated the greed of the Nazis, who see in them a way to defeat their adversaries.

A year before, in 1935, to visit India to find a legendary stone, but what you will find is a creepy cult that practices human sacrifices. This is the plot of Indiana Jones and The Temple of Doom.

Indiana Jones and The Last Crusade occurs in 1938, when his father, professor Henry Jones Sr. is lost during an expedition in search of the Holy Grail and ends up clashing again with the Nazis of Adolf Hitler.

In Indiana Jones and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull archaeologist adventurer becomes involved in an intrigue with the soviets to uncover the mystery behind a mysterious artifact of crystal in the shape of a skull.

Although, the first of the four is considered a modern classic of the cinema of adventure, and the remaining three are not at the same level, the four are fun and very well-told.

In addition there is the charisma of Ford, which may well hold the complete saga and makes perfect chemistry with his fellow cast in each film. Very much worth a watch them in a row.

ZOMBIELAND: COUP DE GRACE

i seems that it took about 10 years between movies Zombieland, because actors continue to have the same chemistry and freshness of when debuted the first part. In the sequel to the lesser of the group decides he wants something more out of life and the loyalties and connections of all of them are put to the test. The tape is a delight, as it keeps the same tone rampant and the black humor that conquered a decade ago. Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin are joined by Rosario Dawson and Zoey Deutch, with two characters bring to the story and not feel stuffed. And without a doubt Deutch, who is the daughter of actress

Lea Thompson steals the film in his scenes by playing a clueless blonde who has survived by a miracle the revelation.

TOY STORY 4

on a dash solid, which allows the characters to develop in the same line of argument that carry over 24 years, the last tape is a charm from beginning to end. With plenty of humor and heart, the tape continues to Woody and company undertaking a road trip where they teach you how to Forky, a toy created by the owner of our heroes, the importance of its function.

Also manage to introduce new characters to sensational which includes a motorcycle toy very clueless and a doll named Gabby Gabby who longs to be loved. Seasoned with sequences creative and a message about the importance of belonging, Toy Story 4 is not to be missed.