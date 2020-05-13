The women of Prince: stories of love, music and tragedy

Neither black nor white, neither man, nor woman. Prince Rogers Nelson he played the ambiguity as anyone, but it was very clear where to go. In his music he knew perfectly what to do to sound like anyone else and look as seductive as any. In his private life, the artist also knew how to surround himself with beautiful women with whom I shared much more than the bed.
He had his feminine side well developed, liked to put on makeup, heels and clothes super tight, but Prince she always denied being attracted to the male sex. Even, already in the years 2000 and having become a Jehovah’s witness, came to oppose publicly homosexual marriage. In addition, in their amorous conquests always pointed to the beautiful and talented women. When he died, the 21 April 2016, some of them remembered with much affection; the step of the Prince for their lives had not been in vain.
Manuela Testolini was the second wife of Prince. The artist re-offend in the marriage in 2001 when he married this young lady, who worked in a charitable organization very close to him. With 24 years she won and he, with 43, decided that it would be the new woman of his life. The magazines of the heart rescued at that time, as a proof of his love, Manuela took as their own the last name Nelson, which the singer had ever used. They were together for five years and divorced on very good terms. Currently, Manuela manages a charitable foundation, is a mother of two girls and is a human rights activist and the animals.
The first marriage of Prince had lasted for more than a decade. Mayte Garcia I was 16 years old when you first entered the locker room of the artist and had already served 22 when they finally got married on Valentine’s Day of 1996. They were in love for years that she was his great muse, even for one of his most popular songs, “The Most Beautiful Girl in the World”.
(Video of: Prince, “The Most Beautifull Girl in the World” / Youtube)
Roses come with thorns, and this relationship was destined to be eternal he suffered two terrible blows that wore away until the divorce. The couple Mayte and Prince lost two sons, the first week of being born and the other a miscarriage. Some time later, the woman told in an interview that it was very difficult to go on with the relationship after that. So it was that they separated in 1998 and divorced legally in 2000.
Sheila Escovedo (more commonly known as Sheila E) was already a young talented percussionist and a drummer when Prince met her. The goddaughter of Tito Puente was first drummer of the band of the musician and soon became his girlfriend. She told the press that in the midst of a European tour, he asked her in marriage, she said yes, and the promise came to nothing. With what is promised Prince was with the music career, that he signed a contract with his producer and helped to launch The Glamorous Lifetheir first album , in 1984.
The music went through every one of the relationships that surrounded Prince and Vanity was no exception. Denise Matthews it was a model grown to be accepted as a singer that he met Prince at the American Music Awards and who immediately dazzled. Prince gave her Vanity and encouraged her to create the group Vanity 6 and get in a sexy performer. They recorded together, traveled, loved each other and then they separated in a friendly way. Vanity died in February of 2016, and Prince, who was on tour, was mentioned in a few of his shows by dedicating a song. Also Sheila And dismissed her on social networks, revealing the good relationship that united them all.
When two music icons come together, the press is happy. And if, in addition, there are rumors of romance, the better. Madonna and Prince were together for a brief –but intense – period of time in 1985. Prince then helped him to produce the album 1989 Like a Prayer, in which also collaborated on the song “Love Song”, where they did a duet. The years have brought friction between them and for no apparent reason, distanced themselves.
With very strong personalities, the artists played to abuse in public. The blonde came to call him “troll” (for his stature) and Prince said in public that he had “more hits that children you have Madonna”. But in 2011, she came to the Madison Square Garden to see a show of him and that gesture ended up bringing them closer again. Shortly after the death of Prince, the queen of pop paid tribute during the Billboard Music Awards, performing “Nothing Compares
To You” and “Purple Rain”. The accounts between them were more than paid off.
(Video: tribute to Madonna to Prince / Youtube)
Another celebrity that was at the side of Prince was Carmen Electrathat not was 20 years old when he first met him, at the beginning of the decade of the 90’s. Pump sexy that is highlighted showing her figure in Baywatch and Playboy, fell in love with the artist, and seduced to the point of believing that he could sing. He signaled to fire, to the point of baptism the Carmen that her real name was Tara Leigh Patrick. It was in 1993 that Prince produced an album, called Carmen Electra, where the former playboy bunny was playing to be a sexy rapper. Quick for business, Electra took the opportunity to continue cashing in on his image and made a deaf ear to the criticisms, which were not the best.
Their paths bifurcaron and each one continued with his career until many years later, Carmen told that she had suffered at the hand of the Prince. Despite the wild imaginings darker, Electra was referring to the excess work by the artist from Minnesota. The magazine GQ released its testimony: “Never slept, could not sleep. I would wake up alone and I wondered where he was, and his housekeeper told me that I was in the studio”.
(Video: Carmen Electra, “Everybody Get On Up” / Youtube)
The former couple, also, explained not to know ‘ to a beautiful woman who would not want to be with him,” and added: “But I did hurt. Hurt Me. I was too young to communicate with him, so I just walked away a little bit.” After that, Prince he wrote “I hate you” (you hate) and be made to listen to, then took her back to his house in Los Angeles. The time has swept away the old grudges, and, when the artist died, she remembered everything that he had wanted to.
“I’m overwhelmed and my heart is broken after learning of the news of the death of my mentor. The world has lost a person with an incredible spirit and a genius of the music. It is a blessing to have been one of the chosen that had the opportunity of working with him.” In the words that Carmen Electra used to say goodbye to his old love, were also the thoughts of all the women who wanted it and allowed themselves to be influenced by this unique artist who knew him as a man.