The sad days of Suri, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise

Suri Cruise with her mother, Katie Holmes. His father, the actor Tom Cruise, didn’t see the small nor spoken with her since three years ago (The Grosby Group)

His mother makes it impossible for you to be happy. And many times manages to make a smile brighten your face. However, like every daughter, also wants that his father is near. Of any form, present.

That is why, perhaps, the days of Suri Cruise -the 10-year old daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise– may not be the most happy. Three years ago that her famous father for the visit. And also the phone calls, despite the fact that it shows the world-smiling and busy filming scenes for their new movie.

A few days ago, Holmes and their daughter Suri were seen with a man who was not identified in Central Park (The Grosby Group)

(The Grosby Group)

As noted with irony in its latest edition US Weeklyfor Suri it has become a “impossible mission to see his father“. “Tom has not seen or called Suri in approximately three years. Does not have a relationship with Suri“said a source familiar to the magazine.

The last time the two were photographed together was in August 2012when the actor took her to a water park Disney in Buena Vista, Florida. By night, the artist allowed during a gala might take pictures of both together. Since then, never saw us.

The last picture of Tom Cruise and his daughter Suri. It was in August of 2012, in a Disney park

In the last few days, was to be seen in New York to Katie next to Suri and a strange subject, who was not identified. Along with other small, the four were captured by the cameras of the paparazzi in a lake Central Park, in an image that any mistake could be interpreted as a family scene.

The actress and protagonist of the famous series Dawson”s Creekalso strolled through the streets of the city with Suri and it was photographed in West Villageone of the busiest places in the “The Big Apple”. There could be seen at the 37 year old woman without makeup alongside friends and several small.

In 2007, Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes were one of the couples happiest of Hollywood. After a time, she would ask for divorce (AFP)

Holmes and Cruise they met in 2005 and announced their engagement in June of that year. In April 2006, was born Suri. In November, they were married. Six years later divorciarían, in one of the separations most commented of Hollywoodafter it became known that the artist was practicing scientology. One of the reasons for the rupture was that the actress did not want his daughter to have a religious education at home and instead wanted to be like “any child at a common school“.

A source familiar noted that the reason for Cruise you don’t see more to his former wife and Suri is that they do not belong to scientology, then that goes through the divorce. Instead, the actor itself maintains a link to fluid with your other children, Connor and Isabella, those who are members of that church.