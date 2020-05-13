The policy is still in fashion on Netflix with The Politician

The Politician is the new bet from Netflix to put into fiction the world of politics, this time at the hand of screenwriter Ryan Murphy. Announced at the beginning of 2018, is now in production phase and has a cast of well-known. Led by Ben Platt, winner of the Tony theatre Best Actor in a Musical for Dear Evan Hansenthe series features Platt as Payton, a wealthy californian with political ambitions. At the time that it announced the series, Barbra Streisand was in talks to be part of the castingbut finally it has been replaced by Jessica Lange.

Along with Platt, rounding out the cast of regulars in this political comedy Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, and Benjamin Barrett. It has also been known since its release date, which will be on the 27th of September.

Synopsis

The official description of the platform on the argument The Politician is the following: “Payton Hobart, a student in wealthy Santa Barbara, California, has been known since the seven years that it’s going to be President of the united States. But first you will have to cross the political challenge more treacherous of all: the High School of Saint Sebastian. To be elected President of the Student Body, securing a place at Harvard and stay on your path to success Payton will have to be more cunning than his ruthless classmates without sacrificing their own morals. The Politician it’s a black comedy and a satire shrewd, offering a particular vision of what it takes to make a politician”.

Reunions

While the series will count as the original of Netflix, is the result of its previous agreement with Fox. Gwyneth Paltrow returns to work with Murphy on a seriesOscar winner previously worked with the director in Glee, where she played the substitute teacher Holly Holliday, which earned him an Emmy award for his appearance as a guest. The Politician you will also have as protagonists the favorite of How to get rid of your boss (2018), Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton of Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), the newcomer Rahne Jones, and will be the meeting part of the cast of Dear Evan Hansen with Laura Dreyfuss along with Ben Platt.