The New Mutants | Actors to come together to watch the movie years after the shooting

After almost two years of waiting, the cast of The New Mutants has finally had the opportunity to watch the movie. Through social networks, the director Josh Boone has shared a photo with the young actors and go that it is a very special occasion. After much time in limbo, have been witnesses of his work in the world of the X-Men.

The New Mutants it is a Marvel movie filmed under licence from Fox, that is to say, the plan was to introduce a new generation of superheroes after the farewell of those seen in X-Men: Dark Phoenix – 29%. However, no one had the hand to devour everything Disney would make act of presence. The purchase of Fox by the mouse ended up affecting the The New Mutants up to a point inconceivable, causing delays in the release time and time again. In a point of the route, a lot of fans believed that the film would ever see the light and that Disney had been locked in the trunk forever.

Fortunately, The New Mutants has had enough defenders, and we will soon have the opportunity to watch it on the big screen. Although this is not a premiere in the form as the other Marvel movies, the cast was invited to a special screening with the director. Boones he shared a picture of the evening through your profile in Instagram:

In the photo we can see Maisie Williams (Wolfsbane), Anya Taylor-Joy (Magik), Charlie Heaton (Canonball), Blu Hunt (Moonstar), Henry Behind (Sunspot) and Alice Braga (Dr. Cecilia Reyes). The New Mutants will tell the story of a group of young people with superpowers who are locked up against her will inside a secret facility to be studied by the government. The five teens will do everything possible to confront their deepest fears and a latent danger that is lurking.

Some of the actors of the cast are fairly well known. For example, Maisie Williams she played Arya Stark in Game of Thrones – 59% during the middle of your life; Anya Taylor-Joy is famous for her role in movies such as The Witch – 91% and Fragmented – 75%; for their part, Charlie Heaton rose to fame thanks to his role as Jonathan Byers in Stranger Things – 76% of Netflix; Alice Braga it has been present in the tapes as Elysium – 67% and I Am Legend – 70%.

That The New Mutants has been revived sounds almost to a miracle. Marvel Studios is very jealous with the movies that she produces and we know very well that their highest aspiration is to dominate the film market of superheroes, with the competition reduced to a minimum. But the young mutants have received an opportunity of the company, and even it has been said that this delivery would become part of the MCU, at least so said a newsletter of a club of fans Disney a couple of weeks ago. For the moment there is not any certainty, we’ll have to wait for the premiere to have a clear answer to all our doubts.

At least we can be sure of that The New Mutants it will be an exciting film, the second trailer released a few weeks ago proves it. We hope that the characters in this story have the opportunity to offer adventures much more spacious than that of this tape, we’re talking about the X-Men, their lives are always full of unforgettable moments.

The New Mutants hit theaters April 3, 2020, the year in which Marvel Studios will release films of the genre such as Black Widow and Eternals, while Warner Bros. premiere of Birds of prey and the fantabulosa emancipation of a Harley Quinn and Wonder Woman 1984. You will need to pass a long time until the cinema-inspired comics lose his power, for now it remains firm and will be for the next few years.

