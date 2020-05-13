The look ‘without trousers’ with that Christina Aguilera romped in London

The singer Christina Aguilera arrived in London for the weekend to attend the Fashion week and has marked his style in presentations, and even when it is captured by paparazzi on the street.

Aguilera dazzled by bringing the trend “without pants”dressed only with a sweatshirt pink large and elongated with patterned Marilyn Monroe. The garment, worked in the manner of dress, was combined with boots red latex at the height of the thigh and fishnet stockings.

Photo: Grosby Group

The interpreter Candyman she wore a flawless makeup, composed by shadows of metal in various shades of green, red lips, large eyelashes, black and blush on the cheeks. Comb your hair your blonde tresses in a bun high and used hoop earrings discrete.

We recommend

The model has been conspicuous in the main fashion events of the season

Christina Aguilera bragged about the trend without pants before appearing in the Royal Opera House to interpret their greatest hits.

During the carpet shone with a gabardine metallic red and black boots. Later dazzled with a bodysuit scarlet and a layer to the game.

It Christina Aguilera is coming to Mexico!

Christina Aguilera has returned with force to the music industry with the tour The X Tour. Through his Twitter account and Instagram, the new yorker announced that will give three concerts in Mexicoafter almost two decades of no-show in the country.

The 3 December 2019 it will be presented in the auditorium Citibanamex of Monterrey, New Lion. The 5 December in the Telmex auditorium in Zapopan, Guadalajara, and the December 7 arrives at the Palace of Sports to please their fans Mexico city.

The pre-sale is this 18 and 19 September in Ticketmaster. General sale on September 20.

“Christina added these three dates to their tour, bringing hits like “Dirrty”, “Genie in a Bottle“, “Ain’t No Other Man”, “Fighter” and more fan favorites, as well as issues of their acclaimed studio album, 2018, Liberation” said Ocesa.

Aguilera is one of the artists most critically acclaimed pop. Look at his best looks in our gallery.

Lee

In the latest episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, Kim called her sister Kourtney “a bloody humanitarian false”

Of