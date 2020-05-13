‘The kissing booth’ and ‘The Shadow Hunters’ have an interesting point of union | photo gallery | Film and Television

The Shadow Hunters and The kissing booth they have many things in common. Series and film, we can see in Netflix, are based on literary works and have engaged many young people who have found their characters new idols to follow.

But, in addition, this movie and series have a very strong connection. If you’ve seen The Shadow Hunters you will meet Kate McNamara, the actress who gives life to the protagonist, Clary Fray. In the series has a BFF (best friend forever) who has just become a vampire and that is your inseparable friend.

In the new romantic comedy from Netflix, we find ourselves with a similar history. Joel Courtney gives life to a boy who has a best friend since I was a child. A friendship of these unbreakable for a long that is put to the test.

Well, if we carry this to real life, we can take Kate McNamara and Joel Courtney (one for each story) because both are BFF’s in real life or at least what they were between 2013 and 2014 when their accounts of Instagram are filled with a multitude of photos together.

They met on the set of Tom Sawyer & Huckleberry Finnin which Courtney gave life to the child adventurer that travels the Mississippi. And, in that moment they became inseparable.

With the time they were away and, in fact, the last photo that Courtney posted of herself was in 2015, to announce the walk on television of a special about The Shadow Hunters. The last one you posted she is also of that year.

What were a couple and broke, and hence their estrangement? Do you or are the BFF that have had to be separated by their different jobs?