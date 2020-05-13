The image most familiar of Milla Jovovich

Milla Jovovich you have shown your image more familiar to your arrival at the airport in Paris with her husband, Paul W. S. Anderson, and their two daughters

Milla Jovovich has done the suitcases heading to France to enjoy a few days of family vacation.

The actress Ukrainian arrived at the airport in Paris with her husband Paul W. S. Anderson and their two daughters Dashiel Edan, two years old, and Ever Gabo, of nine years.

Very smiling and happy, the family of the film director and the actress protagonist of “Residel Evil”, thus starting their days of rest after a hard year of work.

Let us remember that in the past month of February was relocated to a new “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”, the latest film of the saga that led to the success to Milla Jovovich.

Milla Jovovich ensured that has a lot to thank the franchise “Resident Evil”, because thanks to the film based on the video game character she met her husband, Paul W. S. Anderson, director of the saga, and the fruit of their union were born two daughters.

“The character was so close to me in many ways, I want to say, without the ‘Alice’ would not have been able to get to know my husband, we would not have two daughters; this role is very close to my heart“confessed the actress.