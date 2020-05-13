‘The Hobbit’: Evangeline Lilly is not retired for record this trilogy

In the year 2004, Evangeline Lilly triumphed with ‘Lost’. He was only twenty-five years, and his film career began to rebound easily; he worked on other titles such as ‘Pure Steel’ and ‘the hurt locker’, and it took very little to be hired to give life to one of the protagonists of ‘The hobbit’. What nobody knew until now is the relevance to real-that was ‘The hobbit’ in the life of Lilly, and not just for her fame increased even more. She herself has confessed in a recent interview that if it hadn’t been for this trilogy, had decided to leave the acting world.

‘The Hollywood Reporter’ has been the medium with which the actress has opened up. Apparently, when he began to gain fame thanks to ‘Lost’, it felt very “uncomfortable“. After ‘Pure Steel’, in which he worked with Hugh Jackman, he began to wonder if everything really that would be for her. Wouldn’t it be better to leave the action? He had two years of pause, in which she gave birth to her first child, and, in addition, began to write scripts. One day, without notice, Peter Jackson personally called and offered to interpret Tauriel.

“I made a decision, and I decided to record the movie. It was a wonderful experience: one of the most incredible things of my life was to live in New Zealand during that year and form a part of this great family. That helped me to open our eyes to the fact that this work could be a great delight. It is a matter of how you decide to approach it, what to do with it, to what extent you are exposed to and, to some extent, how hard you work. When I was finishing the promotion of ‘The Hobbit’, that is when I got the call from Marvel, and I thought: ‘either I make a very clear line and leave it or do I make peace with the theme, I find a way to be happy and I do it in a way that makes me feel happy and satisfied’. And that is what I did“.

Lilly has decided to continue acting

In 2013 he recorded ‘desolation of Smaug’, continued the following year with ‘The battle of the five armies’ and, from there, that has not stopped her from appearing in Marvel movies. As many actors and actresses, and as many of the professionals in general, Lilly had a moment of crisis during which he doubted to be able to carry out their work and continue having a happy life. Finally, he decided to bet on its future work and see how it was coming out all before making a decision that could subsequently repent.

And what is true is that it does not appear to have been anything wrong, because they have it in future releases of the movie universe of Marvel. Appears in ‘Ant-Man and Wasp’ , the latest release of the company, performing in new Hope.