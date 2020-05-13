The Golden Globes 2020 declared that the ‘blunt cut’ is the cut of the year

On the previous night of the 5th of January, the celebrities that attended the Golden globes 2020 threw several trends in terms of makeup, nails and hair, I especially in cuts! One of the most viewed was the bob with slight variations of length (which we know is trend is HOT for this year), but what we observe in the most famous, in its version blunt cut.

And well, what is the blunt cut? This cut is 100% clean at the tips, or is that not has desfilados, or layers. You feel the wonder of the bobs shorter, like Greta Gerwig, and more long, like that of Michelle Pesce, same that we observe in the awards ceremony golden.

In the search of the stylist behind the hair of the celebrities that opted for the blunt cut, we find the secret of Justine Marjan in their Instastories, for the mane Kristin Cavallari. The hack to a finished blunt it is a precise cut, and, before the end of the alaciado, leave the plate a couple of more seconds in the tips.

Now, the blunt cut has its own rules and secrets, but you also have the opportunity to play with him. How? With a cut bob asymmetrical, totally straight, or shorter back. The only condition is that you should NEVER forget, are the tips-polished and solid.