The girl Sia: ¡Alert Maddie Ziegler! Sia relies on another girl for his latest video clip | Music

The new musical project of Sia, along with Labrinth and Diplo, has been a breath of fresh air to the race of the artist. If at Christmas we were surprised with an album of christmas carols, now Sia form part of LSD, a group that blends the best of each one of its components.

Genius it was the first item they brought out, but it has been Audio the song that have been presented as a single officer. Both two are a real bomb, but it is this second theme that is more giving that talk.

The video which was brought to Genius has been animated by the illustrator Gabriel Alcala. However, the official music video has arrived for Audio. LSD has relied on the Catalan director Ernest Desumbila to do it, in addition also with the help of Gabriel Alcala for the animated graphics.

The clip, which revolves around several characters who play a choreography by Nina McNeelypresents which we could say that it is the new girl, Sia: Sinostage Amy. If it has always been Maddie Ziegler the darling of the singer, an australian, is now this china girl 9 years and it has become her new protégé.

We know that Maddie Ziegler it is irreplaceable and that Sia and she continues to maintain a superb relationship, but with your training LSD, Sia has wanted to rely on another talent at a very young to put steps to their songs.





Sinostage Amy, the protagonist of the clip of Audio / Instagram.

Sinostage Amy is not a stranger. In their social networks, accumulating thousands and thousands of followers and, although he is only 9 years old, is a teacher at the hip hop and urban beats.

What will become of the new girl Sia? It is likely that not, because that comparison is somewhat unfair: both have different styles, they have come at different times to the musical career of Sia and, as such, girl Sia there is only one: Maddie.