the family, Shelby is back this month of August

Had already released the trailer, but the BBC has waited until now to announce the date of premiere of the fifth season of ‘Peaky Blinders’. This will be next August 25, when viewers of the Uk -in Spain we still have to wait a little bit more – should be able to continue watching the story of Tommy Shelby and the rest of the family.

The first novelty of this season 5 is going to air on BBC One -the previous four were spent first on BBC Two, the main channel of the company. This makes it clear how well that has worked for the series and this time they want to give you the final push to be able to reach even more people.

The future of the country in their hands

In these new episodes we will see how a politician initiates contact with Tommy to share with him the vision of the future that has an England still recovering after the crash of 1929. The problem is that the decision you make is not going to affect only the clan Shelby, since that could have an impact on the entire nation.





Among the new faces we’ll see in this fifth season, there are of Anya Taylor Joy, the unforgettable protagonist of ‘The witch’, Brian Gleeson, Emmet J. Scanlan, Neil Maskell, Kate Dickie, Cosmo Jarvis, Elliot Cowan, Charlene McKenna, Andrew Koji and Daryl McCormack.

By the way, BBC has not yet officially confirmed its renewal for a sixth season, but Steven Knight, creator of the series, confirmed long ago that already worked in the sixth season and that there would probably be a seventh.