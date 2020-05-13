The day that Milla Jovovich threatened to abandon the “Resident Evil” and ordered to change the whole script

The saga would not have been the same without her. Despite the fact that we already have a reboot on the way, what is certain is that, until the time comes, it seems impossible to think of Resident Evil without the figure of Milla Jovovich. The actress and her Alice became fundamental parts of face the success of a saga that slumbered beneath the earth with a whopping six deliveries.

However, there was a moment in which the actress was about to get out of the car. Apparently, the signing of Michelle Rodriguez I had the guilt of it: “Almost left the movie. Was shooting something else, and the director Paul W. S. Anderson had hired Michelle Rodriguez to play the Rain and she had just come from ‘Girlfight’ and talk about the Oscar. She was quite popular at that time, and my popularity had already been around for four years. So Paul rewrote the script for her”.

With what no one had counted on was that Milla Jovovich it’s all a character, so he decided to take action in the matter. “She took all of my action scenes, and became Alice. When I arrived at the hotel I said, “we’re Going to have a conversation or I’m going on flight tomorrow morning”. So that Paul ended up coming that night, we sat for three hours and we were looking at the script page by page. He answered me “what do you mean? Does this not change much?”, to which I replied, “Okay, why don’t we start with the first page?” I pointed out each time that I felt that my scenes had been cut. Thus it began our relationship”,

Apparently seen, it seems that the thing worked out pretty well. In fact, the two are husband and wife, so that out of those meetings came a solution, and a love that still lasts.