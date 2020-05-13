the bet holiday of Katie Holmes

This weekend Katie Kolmes he has enjoyed the social life in new york by going to the Film Festival of the city. The actress has boasted of a mane XL that has become your best ally to complete your party looks. Hairstyles easy that can be done at home and with a ‘rejuvenating effect’ instant. And is that, if two weeks ago was Eva Mendes who revolutionized their fans to the show your natural hairthis time Holmes has been the one that has championed the power of the waves.







Hair loose or ponytail for extra long, the two styling Katie has worn these last days are characterized by fresh finish and an extra volume. The curls they have many advantages such as to mimic the effect of a hair more abundant, lush, the reason for that is associated to the days of childhood and youth. However, one of its drawbacks is that you get dehydrated more easily, and can acquire an appearance opaque, so you have to nourish it properly in order not to lose the brightness.

The curls need specific care as to find the ideal dose of nutrition to combat the dryness and frizz: “One of the main risks of curly hair is dehydrated –or hidratemos so much that it is heavy and fall down and lose form–. For this reason, it is good to alternate a few days a moisturizing lotion, and others, a spray definition of curls. In this way we achieve the two goals of this type of hair (nourishing and give tonicity) without bringing too much of the product”, explains Eduardo Sánchez, director of the Maison Eduardo Sánchez.







Those who have the hair straight by nature but want to emulate the hairstyles of the interpreter may achieve this with a curling barrel medium, 19 to 25 millimeters in diameter, to create waves with the curvature and size is perfect. As option without heat, just braid the hair into seven or eight braids throughout the hair, apply a product fixative such as hair spray or foam, and sleep with the hair to form the curls. The next day you undo the braid and comb the hair with your fingers instead of using a brush so as not to lose the undulations. Two options to test the trend which has already triumphed in the united States.



