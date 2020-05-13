The best looks from the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

On the red carpet 77 delivery of the Golden Globes met great personalities of the film industry, television and digital platforms. In it we saw on parade on Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez, Sandra Bullock, Chris Evans, Ellen DeGeneres, among others. Here we leave the best outfits of the night.

Greta Gerwig

The #redcarpet of the #GoldenGlobes already started, and we can see The director of ‘Little Women’, Greta Gerwig in an elegant dress in two-tone. pic.twitter.com/x7gogYBTPC — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 5, 2020

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch arrives illuminating the #Redcarpet of the #GoldenGlobes with a stunning yellow dress. pic.twitter.com/i5n9ornI60 — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 5, 2020

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway left us impressed with how gorgeous she looks in her dress print. #RedCarpet #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/t3GMBC8KfP — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 5, 2020

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke shows us that what classic always looks amazing. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/fzFSv1RbFo — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 6, 2020

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie ❤️ has us enamoured with her outfit, showing us that less is more. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/51WszYPayi — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 6, 2020

Ana de Armas

Without a doubt, the favorite of the night has been nominated, Ana de Armas it looks beautiful! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/4yTAPR9BkD — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 6, 2020

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston is divine. Without a doubt, the ravages of age does not pass by it. #Redcarpet #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YWgPeGZFZ9 — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 6, 2020

Rami Malek

Cheers to Rami Malek, do you think that it will win tonight? #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/mEIWb2Ja3X — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 6, 2020

Joaquin Phoenix

Joaquin Phoenix ❤️ the favorite of the night you came! and she gives us an amazing time. #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/zOnhgz0VZY — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 6, 2020

Dakota Fanning

Dakota Fanning was one of the first to arrive at the #Redcarpet in an incredible dress lilac. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/zKQ2TJQJRk — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 6, 2020

Chris Evans

Scarlett Johansson

Scarlett Johansson comes from the hand of your fiance to the #Redcarpet of the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YqELj6rk2H — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 6, 2020

Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo Dicaprio looks incredibly flawless for the #RedCarpet of the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PQyUbVCmZj — Magazine Stuff (@RevistaCosasMx) January 6, 2020

Brad Pitt

