The affection between the young actresses, according to Lily Collins | Culture

A great threat hangs over the world as we know it. Its inhabitants did not know to coexist with fantastic creatures and fearsome: werewolves, vampires, demons of various stripes. And only the chosen few have in their hands the future of humanity. doDéjà vu? “This film has a sense of humor, which is not the same who laugh at the characters, and is an urban fantasy with action, in which it is to be romance, but not based on a love triangle”, starts by clarifying the actress Lily Collins during his visit to Madrid. Today it is up to Spain a new adaptation of a literary saga for teens. Ditched the affaire Bella and Edward, waiting for the second installment of The hunger games, breaks into the billboard Hunters of shadows: city of bones.

On this occasion, the warriors will try to avoid the darkness overcomes the light are a few young hunters of shadows, super tattooed and with appearance of tribe gothic (the label that manda is the leather and the tack). Collins plays Clary, a teen who discovers suddenly that his condition of human is combined with the angel. “In addition, my role is not that of a victim who tries to be something it is not, is a young man who assumes his destiny and not let that love define her personality”, stresses with dedication to the interpreter 24-year-old protagonist of this new franchise with youth and the dessert, the daughter of singer Phil Collins, a member of the group Genesis.

These creations were the result of the imagination of the american writer Cassandra Clare in 2007 and have already accumulated 22 million copies sold and translations into 36 languages. Hunters of shadows it is a contemporary to the saga Twilightbut the future hollywood –filming was delayed three years, and by the way they had to change – director has postponed his jump to the screen. “During the pre-production gave me time to roll Snow white. Mirror, Mirror (the version with Julia Roberts) and a smaller movie, A winter on the beach” explains the actress. With a career that has just turned five years ago, Collins peck on the blockbusters, and saves time for independent films: The english teacherwith Julianne Moore, and its next project, Love, Rosiefilmed in Ireland.

Elected Harald Zwart (Karate Kid, The Pink Panther 2) as the new director, arrived the two male protagonists, both lovers of their fellow cast-although the actress insists on denying the most: Jamie Campbell Bower from Harry Potter and Twilightand Robert Sheehan, one of the teenagers complicated from the tv series Misfits.











Frame from the film 'Hunters of shadows'.

And for the first time in this subgenus, Hunters of shadows introduces a role homosexual. “It is not a defining aspect of this character in the story,” believes the artist. “My partner (in reference to the actor Kevin Zegers, also tanning in a series of juveniles and Gossip Girl) has managed to create a type as hard as the rest of the hunters of shadows, without letting the sexual condition determined by your personality.”

This batch of actors is a new generation in Hollywood, and they beat the copper to share a poster with their teachers. Lily Collins recalls the experience of working with Julia Roberts and recites from memory –maybe because of the training of a “massive promotion”- its references: Meryl Streep, Natalie Portman and Kate Winslet. But also found a series of differences with his models: “there is so much competition. The young actresses don’t we hate among ourselves because one get a paper, rather the opposite, at least I’m glad. I have heard stories of actresses older than when they were my age they were much more malicious”. Instead, Collins found too much passion for the overexposure in the social networks among their colleagues. “More than once I have been told that if I had a Twitter, a study might calculate the box office from my followers and so I would be easier to get a role. I will continue limiting myself to do castingsand if they like it well.”

This first delivery will happen City of ashthat will begin to roll in September and City of glass. Do you fear that the public ends fed up with so much saga teen? “The film is not based on vampires against werewolves, even though it has vampires and werewolves,” she points out. “It is true that this type of creatures have been shown to have much pull in the last few years, but also the length of the story. Fantasy is a genre that will continue to attract people because it allows you to disconnect from reality. In the case of the younger audience, this is a story of a girl who is in search of his place. There is plot beyond the romance and the vampires”, he concludes. And gives a cry. Gone is the working day. A van is waiting for him at the door. Do you target? Zara (of course).