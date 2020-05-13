The actors like that people more often confuse | photo gallery | Film and Television

doHave you confused any time actors or actresses they are so similar that they are difficult to distinguish? With those shorts that leave you on the tip of the tongue the name of your clone…

Do you remember having thought that Tom Hardy was in Prometheus, find similarities at the level twin between Javier Bardem and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Denying in The Walking Dead) or see on Mila Kunis a version of the floods of Sarah Hyland (the girl Haley Dunphy in Modern Family)?

Below we show you some of the cases of similar ends, the most notorious of Hollywood. What happened to you with any more?