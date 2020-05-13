The 13 best science fiction movies to 2020

If you love the world of cinema, then this is the article you’ve been waiting for. Tell you what would be really the best science fiction movies of this 2020. So you can move on at large and, most important of all is that you will have fun with films really cool. Taking into account the pandemic COVID-19, it’s best to see these performances is through platforms of Movies Online. Let’s start!

1.- BIOS

It will be a movie starring Tom Hanks where he interpreted the role of the last man on earth. To be able to survive will use the technology to protect themselves from a hostile world that does not make the task easy. This film promises much. Estimated date October 2, 2020.

2.- The new mutants

The new mutants will not only be a science fiction movie, will also be mixed in with the horror genre. The setting of the film will be based on the world of the X-Men. Despite the fact that there were slight delays, the film has already been released this month of April 2020.

3.- The war of tomorrow

It will be a war movie that will get a touch really original, the main character will be played by Chris Pratt. Everything will revolve around the main character (a soldier) must travel back in time to be able to remedy every one of your past mistakes, from there will depend on the future of the world. Estimated date for the 25 of December of 2020.

4.- Eternal

This will be a new movie based on the world of Marvel. For now, everything is kept in sercreto within the film, tells an exciting story of superheroes. Specifically will tell the story of aliens living in secret on earth for thousands of years. Estimated date of premiere for the November 6, 2020.

5.- Hunter of monsters

Starring Milla Jovovich, will focus on the life of the lieutenant Artemis. This should govern a command of soldiers in a world full of chaos due to a series of monsters that have destroyed almost all mankind. It will be a movie of science fiction and fantasy. The premiere will be the day September 4, 2020.

6.- Tenet

Could turn out to be one of the best science fiction movies of 2020. It will be directed by Christopher Nolan, will be a film full of mystery where the detective must travel in time to prevent the start of the Third World War. It will be premiered on the billboards on the 17th of July 2020.

7.- Ghostbusters: beyond

It will be a restart of the saga of Ghostbusters, which will have as protagonist Paul Rudd. There will start all over again, the events will be based 30 years after Ghostbusters, which had a resounding success in the 80’s. Its premiere will be on August 21, 2020.

8.- Top Gun Maverick

If you’re a fan of the first film then this is a great news for you. Tom Cruise returns to the big screen to star in the second installment of this classic of the 80’s. Will be a pilot of a war full of great skills and with a life very dramatic. Is expected to premiere on the 23 of December of 2020.

9.- Sonic Hedgehog

A film that will focus on the super-popular game of SEGA. So, Sonic will come out for the first time to the cinema despite the fact that in its first trailer has received a barrage of negative criticism. Despite this, Paramount went ahead with the project, redesign the aesthetics of Sonic and was finally released in February of 2020.

10.- The invisible man

The invisible man will return to the cinema to try to become one of the best science fiction movies of 2020. The protagonist of the film will be Elizabeth Moss, so that you can see through the trailer, the film redifinirá the genre and will be full of action. The film already premiered in step month of February of 2020.

11.- Bloodshot

Bloodshot will be a movie based on a comic book bloody, and will focus on a soldier that will fight with the help of nanotechnology. The protagonist will be played by Vin Diesel to give it a unique touch and so it becomes something unforgettable for all spectators. The film was premiered the last march of 2020.

12.- Fast & Furious 9

It has become a super franchise that is now followed in every corner of the world. Now science fiction will take control and you will see all, superhuman powers, and chariots are very fast, luxuries, explosions, and action never seen before. Date of premiere may 22, 2020 will You be ready?

13.- Godzilla vs Kong

Yes, Godzilla has returned to cinema and this time he will not only, also come with King Kong, as well as what you see. It will be a battle of two heavyweights who have a few epic dimensions. If you like the action and the fire, this will be your movie of 2020. Its premiere will be on November 20.

Now you already know what will be the 13 best science fiction movies of 2020, you’re ready to pass it in great. It’s time to enjoy! What is your favorite?